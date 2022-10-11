Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $429,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,920 shares of company stock valued at $120,256,565. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.47. 21,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,439. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The company has a market cap of $310.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

