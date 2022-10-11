Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 291.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $180.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

