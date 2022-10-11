Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,281 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.4 %

CL traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.43. 62,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

