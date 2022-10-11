Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 7,371 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $70,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,475. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

