Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 32,933 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,933 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. 192,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

