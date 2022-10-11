Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,648 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,738. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.96 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

