Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

INTC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 1,519,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,491,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

