Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,063 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 188,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $102.55. 166,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,522. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

