Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 200,368 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,368 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541,259 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,827,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after buying an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FNDF traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. 92,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,786. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.