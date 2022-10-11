Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.86. 81,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.21. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.