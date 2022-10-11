Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $21.38

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.38, but opened at $20.68. Lemonade shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 2,082 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Lemonade Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Lemonade by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

