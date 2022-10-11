Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,580. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

