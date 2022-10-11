LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on LPL. TheStreet cut LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LG Display by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in LG Display by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Price Performance

LPL stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.38. LG Display has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

