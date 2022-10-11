LocoMeta (LOCO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11,668.03

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One LocoMeta token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LocoMeta has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. LocoMeta has a market cap of $11,668.03 and approximately $21,444.00 worth of LocoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000847 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LocoMeta

LocoMeta is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 20th, 2021. LocoMeta’s total supply is 1,341,959 tokens. LocoMeta’s official Twitter account is @locometaglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocoMeta’s official website is locometa.io.

Buying and Selling LocoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “LocoMeta (LOCO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LocoMeta has a current supply of 1,341,959 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LocoMeta is 0.00876852 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $98.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locometa.io/.”

