Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lessened by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LOW traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.76. 13,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,599. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

