Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.50

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.50 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.22), with a volume of 679524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.24).

Lowland Investment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £272.89 million and a PE ratio of 854.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.59.

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

Lowland Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Lowland Investment Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.