LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €840.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €715.00 ($729.59) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €610.50 ($622.96) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €656.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €621.75. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($265.87).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

