Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 899.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,395 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Shopify by 992.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its position in Shopify by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,500 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Shopify by 86,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. 401,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,188,316. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

