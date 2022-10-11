Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $174.00. 6,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,014. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.16.

