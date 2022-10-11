Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 35,587 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

