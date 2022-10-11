Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,005 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,005,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $2,069,955. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 79,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,014. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $291.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

