Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,097 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 355,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,737,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

