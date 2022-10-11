Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 205 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.37. 53,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,625. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.44 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DLR. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

