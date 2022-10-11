Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.69.
Lyft Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
