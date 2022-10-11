LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.8% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.15.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
