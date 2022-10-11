Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.61. 63,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. Magna International has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 3.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 15.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.