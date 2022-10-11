Maison Capital (MSN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31,912.00

Maison Capital (MSN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Maison Capital token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maison Capital has traded 61.9% lower against the dollar. Maison Capital has a total market cap of $5,600.90 and approximately $31,912.00 worth of Maison Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maison Capital Profile

Maison Capital launched on September 18th, 2021. Maison Capital’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,893 tokens. Maison Capital’s official message board is maison-capital.medium.com. Maison Capital’s official website is maison.capital. Maison Capital’s official Twitter account is @maison_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maison Capital Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maison Capital (MSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Maison Capital has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Maison Capital is 0.00439668 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maison.capital/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maison Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maison Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maison Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

