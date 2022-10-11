Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 23,508 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 320,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 204,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.