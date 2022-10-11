Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. 7,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average is $123.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $199.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.