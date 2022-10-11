Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 958 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.80. 39,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

