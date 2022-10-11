Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 2,085 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 27.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 194,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 523,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 1,545,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,491,864. Intel Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

