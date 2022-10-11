Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $475.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

