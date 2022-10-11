Manteio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Manteio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marathon Digital accounts for about 6.9% of Manteio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 5.13.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MARA. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

