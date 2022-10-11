Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,107 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,919. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $76.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.44.

