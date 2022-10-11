Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $323,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.69. 3,395,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,943,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $263.64 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

