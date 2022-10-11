MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.40

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.40 and last traded at $63.57, with a volume of 5528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.