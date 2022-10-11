Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.74.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.82. The stock had a trading volume of 79,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $277.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

