Max Reinhardt Sells 1,380 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 313,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,690. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 51.6% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $995,000.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.