Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.34. 37,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

