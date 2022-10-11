Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 1,648 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 708,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,237,000 after purchasing an additional 549,519 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 58,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 687,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,289. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

