Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 2.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $18,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,308. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.