Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.61. 17,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.32 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

