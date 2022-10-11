Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $472.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $517.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.79.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

