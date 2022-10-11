Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Takes $446,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

GLD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.68. 65,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,872. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.