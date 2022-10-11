McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $122,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MCD traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.36. The stock had a trading volume of 68,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,656. The company has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.11. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

