Meishu Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,389.00 (MEISHU)

Meishu (MEISHU) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Meishu has a total market capitalization of $124,530.05 and approximately $8,389.00 worth of Meishu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meishu has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One Meishu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meishu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Meishu

Meishu was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. Meishu’s total supply is 777,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,400,000 tokens. Meishu’s official Twitter account is @meishu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meishu’s official website is meishu.io.

Buying and Selling Meishu

According to CryptoCompare, “Meishu (MEISHU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Meishu has a current supply of 777,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meishu is 0.00079782 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $520.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meishu.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meishu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meishu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meishu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meishu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meishu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.