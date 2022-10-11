Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 2,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 95,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meituan from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Meituan alerts:

Meituan Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.