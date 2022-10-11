Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. Meme Lordz has a total market capitalization of $355,945.76 and $11,731.00 worth of Meme Lordz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme Lordz token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meme Lordz has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meme Lordz Profile

Meme Lordz launched on June 20th, 2021. Meme Lordz’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,650,367 tokens. The official message board for Meme Lordz is www.memelordz.medium.com. Meme Lordz’s official website is www.memelordz.io. The Reddit community for Meme Lordz is https://reddit.com/r/memelordzgame. Meme Lordz’s official Twitter account is @memelordzrpg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Lordz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme Lordz ($LORDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meme Lordz has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meme Lordz is 0.00462606 USD and is down -10.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,554.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.memelordz.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme Lordz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme Lordz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme Lordz using one of the exchanges listed above.

