MEONG TOKEN (MEONG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.55 Million

MEONG TOKEN (MEONG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One MEONG TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MEONG TOKEN has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. MEONG TOKEN has a market cap of $58,642.29 and approximately $4.55 million worth of MEONG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MEONG TOKEN

MEONG TOKEN launched on May 31st, 2021. MEONG TOKEN’s total supply is 687,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,165,140,764,507 tokens. The Reddit community for MEONG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/meong_ecosystem_in_defi_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MEONG TOKEN’s official message board is meongtoken.medium.com. The official website for MEONG TOKEN is meong.io. MEONG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @meongtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MEONG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MEONG TOKEN (MEONG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MEONG TOKEN has a current supply of 687,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MEONG TOKEN is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meong.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEONG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEONG TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEONG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

