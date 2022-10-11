MetaGold Rewards (METAGOLD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

MetaGold Rewards (METAGOLD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One MetaGold Rewards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaGold Rewards has a market capitalization of $109,086.62 and $51,394.00 worth of MetaGold Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaGold Rewards has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003041 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaGold Rewards

MetaGold Rewards’ launch date was December 27th, 2021. MetaGold Rewards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. MetaGold Rewards’ official Twitter account is @metagoldrewards. MetaGold Rewards’ official website is metagoldrewards.com.

MetaGold Rewards Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaGold Rewards (METAGOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaGold Rewards has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaGold Rewards is 0.00000011 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagoldrewards.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaGold Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaGold Rewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaGold Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

